Boy Band Les Wanyika Accuse Sauti Sol Of Sampling Their Song Without Permission

Iconic Boy band Les Wanyika has accused Sauti Sol of sampling their songs without their permission.

Les Wanyika band, renowned for their ‘Sina Makosa’ hit say Sauti Sol, on more than one occasion has been sampling their songs without their permission and they are yet to receive any royalties regarding the same.

Speaking to Mpasho, one of the band vocalists Salim Zuwa said revealed that Sauti sol sampled their viral hit ‘Sina Makosa’ in their Suzanna tune.

Apparently, the band had no idea that their song had been used as they were not consulted nor paid for the same.

The band however now says that going forward, they will make a follow-up and pursue any artiste that samples their songs and get royalties.

Read: Sauti Sol Releases Season 2 Of Sol Family, To Air On Showmax

Notably, they cited the likes of Wyre and Cool James from Tanzania whom they said sampled their songs but consulted and paid them.

“Ata mimi naskiza kutoka kwako, hatujaelezewa chochote from Sauti Sol about that. They have sampled many of our songs but never got any permission from us…We never received any payment from any artists who sampled our songs, but we have decided to make a follow-up so that we also get our share from them,” the lead vocalist Zuwa told the publication.

Another song that the band claims was sampled without their permission is Shauri yako which was sampled to make Nenda Lote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...