FKFPL: Leopards Unleash New Home Kit, Hit or Miss? (Photos)

FKF Premier League giants have become the first club in the country to reveal their new home kit for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Ingwe, as the 12-time Kenyan champions are nicknamed, follows in the footsteps of other clubs across the globe, who have done the same.

Leopards home kit
AFC Leopards unveil Home Kit. [Courtesy]
Made by UK kitting firm, Umbro, the kit keeps Leopards primary colors, blue and white with the jersey design embracing a V-shape collar.

AFC LeopardsHome Kit

