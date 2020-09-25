FKFPL: Leopards Unleash New Home Kit, Hit or Miss? (Photos)

FKF Premier League giants have become the first club in the country to reveal their new home kit for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

AFC Leopards and @Umbro_SA present the new playing kit for the 2020-2021 season#OursForever #INGWE pic.twitter.com/iikhzvHXlG — AFC Leopards SC 😷 (@AFCLeopards) September 25, 2020

Ingwe, as the 12-time Kenyan champions are nicknamed, follows in the footsteps of other clubs across the globe, who have done the same.

Made by UK kitting firm, Umbro, the kit keeps Leopards primary colors, blue and white with the jersey design embracing a V-shape collar.

