FKF Cup: Leopards Through To Semis, Holders Bandari Eliminated

AFC Leopards are through to the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation Cup, also known as the Betway Cup.

Ingwe edged out Tusker FC 1-0 at the Ruaraka Grounds through Isaac Kipyegon first half penalty on Wednesday.

In the other quarters tie, Bandari FC, who are the defending champions, were eliminated by Division One side Equity FC by a similar score margin.

In the remaining games of the round of eight, Nairobi City Stars will face Bidco United, while in another all Kenyan Premier League affair, record winners Gor Mahia will take on Kariobangi Sharks.

FKF Cup winners will pocket Kshs2 million and a ticket to represent the country in the Cup Confederation Cup next season.

