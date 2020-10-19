FKFPL Transfers: Leopards Snatch Speedy Winger Harrison Mwendwa From Sharks

FKFPL giants AFC Leopards have announced the signing of Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks on a two-year contract.

The speedy winger joins The Den ahead of the club’s Western Kenya tour which begins tomorrow with a friendly match against Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium.

“I am thrilled to be joining AFC Leopards. This is a great step in my career and I’m looking forward to join the rest of the team and kick off this season’s campaign. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies,” said Mwendwa.

Read: Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Ends Beijing Renhe Stint

He also promised the fans that he will make them “smile and happy” with his on-field performances.

Mwendwa will wear jersey number seven (7).

Leopards have made it known they intend to break a two-dacade jinx and win the league title this season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu