KPL Transfers: Leopards Sign Congolese Midfielder Fabrice Mugheni

AFC Leopards have made their first major foreign acquisition, bringing on board former Rayon Sports midfielder Fabrice Mugheni.

He joined Rwandan giants at the end of the 2017-18 season, and was instrumental in the club’s campaign to the 2018-19 league title.

The 25-year-old officially quit Rayon in June this year.

Leopards, who have not won the Kenyan Premier League in over two decades, are once again rebuilding for another attempt.

The club recently lost striker Vincent Oburu to moneybags Wazito FC.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Mboya has extended his stay with Tusker FC by one and a half years.

The former Mathare United custodian joined the Brewers in June 2018.

