Leopards Players Receive Sh2 Million Cash Donation From President Uhuru

AFC Leopards club patron Mr Alex Muteshi hosted the team yesterday at a hotel in Nairobi.

In attendance was Chairman Dan Shikanda, Stanley Livondo, club legends Wilberforce Mulamba, Josephat Murila and Dan Musuku.

Also present were club staff, contestants in the upcoming club elections (Ronald Namai and Gilbert Andugu) and a few fans representatives.

Mr Muteshi thanked players for sticking together with the team during one of the most difficult seasons and promised to always support the club as he has always done.

On his side Chairman Dan Shikanda also thanked the players , the technical team and fans for their patience throughout the season.

Team Captain Eugene Mukangula thanked Mr Muteshi and all the fans for their unwavering support and also promised a better outing in the coming season.

Chairman Shikanda later handed over the 2M shillings donated to the club by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the team.

