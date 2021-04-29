Leopards Pile More Debt As Fifa Orders Club To Pay Former Coach Ksh6 Million

Fifa has ordered AFC Leopards to pay former coach Andre Cassa Mbungo Kshs 6 million for breach of contract.

The Rwandan, who’s currently the head coach for Bandari FC, ditched Ingwe in 2019 after going for five months without pay.

After exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms without much success, the Rwandan moved to Fifa to seek redress.

Read: Ex-Ingwe Coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani Could Reunite With Cassa Mbungo At Bandari FC

Cash-strapped Leopards now have thirty days to cough up the staggering amount failure which they shall face unspecified sanctions.

Apart from a transfer ban, Fifa can also dock points or relegate clubs as a punishment for such breaches.

The 12-time Kenyan champions were handed a two-year transfer ban in February this year for failing to pay Vincent Habamahoro Khs 1.7 million in outstanding dues and compensation for breach of contract.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu