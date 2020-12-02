Leopards New Coach Thomas Trucha Feeling Unsafe Following Threats

AFC Leopards coach Thomas Trucha is feeling unsafe at the club following threats to his agent by “people claiming to be our supporters,” chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed.

Shikanda further disclosed the Kenyan Premier League giants will address the future of the Czech Republican at a presser on Thursday.

“The coach’s agent has been threatened by people claiming to be our supporters and the coach doesn’t feel safe here,” said Shikanda during official launch of their shirt sponsor, Betsafe.

“I talked to him yesterday and he says because his representative has been threatened he doesn’t think he is safe,” he added.

Rumours have been rife the former Botswana’s Township Rollers gaffer is contemplating quitting over interference in his work.

The coach is reportedly furious that some officials of the club are pushing to influence fielding of players on match days.

With the new 2020/21 season already started, with Leopards recording a 2-1 win over Tusker in their league opener, the club is moving quick to address the matter which is now threatening destabilise the technical bench.

“We will have a press conference tomorrow with the coach and he will make a decision whether he will stay or leave,” said Shikanda.

