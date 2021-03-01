Leopards Need To Improve Despite Win – Patrick Aussems Says

AFC Leopards registered a famous 1-2 win at Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday but coach Patrick Aussems is adamant they need to do more when under pressure.

First-half goals from Senaji Clyde and Elvis Rupia sealed the victory, but not before some nervy moments in the second half as the hosts threatened a comeback.

“Very good first half but in the last 45′ we forgot to play and we were only focused on defending of which we did well, but we need to improve our ball management when under pressure,” tweeted the Belgian.

Homeboyz gave a good fight in the second half culminating in Allan Wanga’s consolation, but Ingwe defended well to take the win, a first at Homeboyz since 2013.

Last win for AFC Leopards away to Homeboyz was in 3rd April, 2013. Homeboyz are unbeaten at home to Leopards since that loss in 2013. — Mbakaya khwa Milimu (@mbakayamilimu) February 28, 2021

