Leopards Lose Striker Elvis Rupia To Saudi Arabia

AFC Leopards quest to keep their most priced asset Elvis Rupia has ended with the player moving to Saudi Arabia.

Rupia has completed a one-year move to Bisha Fc Saudi Arabia, putting to a close speculations over his future.

Read: Cash-strapped Leopards Receive Financial Boost From 748 Air Services

He will feature in today’s match against Al Ain set to be played at 7:00 pm Kenyan time.

The Kenya International has penned downed a one-year-deal with Bisha with an option to extend for another season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...