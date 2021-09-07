in SPORTS

Leopards Lose Striker Elvis Rupia To Saudi Arabia

Elvis Rupia
AFC Leopards Lose Elvis Rupia to Bisha FC. [Courtesy]

AFC Leopards quest to keep their most priced asset Elvis Rupia has ended with the player moving to Saudi Arabia.

Rupia has completed a one-year move to Bisha Fc Saudi Arabia, putting to a close speculations over his future.

Read: Cash-strapped Leopards Receive Financial Boost From 748 Air Services

He will feature in today’s match against Al Ain set to be played at 7:00 pm Kenyan time.

The Kenya International has penned downed a one-year-deal with Bisha with an option to extend for another season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFC LeopardsBisha FCElvis Rupia

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Likuyani accident

Irate Likuyani Residents Torch Lorry After Driver Kills Pupil
babu owino

MCK Wants Babu Owino to Apologize Over Threatening Remarks to Citizen TV Editor