AFC Leopards Fundraiser Nets Tidy Sum

AFC Leopards fundraiser that was held on Thursday at a hotel in Nairobi realised Ksh. 8,065,000.
The harambee was geared towards settling a transfer dispute with Fifa, the world’s football umbrella body.
Fifa handed the 12-time Kenyan champions a two-window transfer ban after failing to settle Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro’s dues, totalling Ksh1.8 million.
Read: Absentee Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems Hails His Philosophy For Team’s Win
Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi wad amongst heavyweights present at the fundraiser.
Also present was newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Defense Eugene Wamalwa.
Leopards had a bullish start to the 2021/22 KPL season – edging out defending champions Tusker FC.
With the transfer ban still intact, Ingwe relied heavily on a youthful side recruited from their youth side, the Cabs.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu