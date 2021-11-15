in SPORTS

AFC Leopards Endorse FKF Caretaker Committee

AFC Leopards Players. [Courtesy]

In a big vote of confidence, twelve-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards have thrown their weight behind the newly formed FKF Caretaker Committee headed by retired justice Aaron Ringera.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed installed the body last week to run football affairs in the country for the next six months after an audit report that recommended a government intervention.

“AFC Leopards SC endorses and supports the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera and his committee in a move that is set to espouse a transformative approach to football management,” Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said in a statement.

Leopards become the second KPL side to endorse the Caretaker Committee after Posta Rangers who were the first to back the Amina’s decision.

Meanwhile, Fifa, the world’s football body, has twice warned Kenya of a possible ban should the government’s move to appoint the FKF Caretaker Committee, which they deem illegal, is not reversed.

The Zurich-based body has offered to help find a solution to the impasse so that Kenya may escape the ban.

AFC Leopards

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

