Limping Leopards Could Lose Coach Patrick Aussems

AFC Leopards could lose Belgian coach Patrick Aussems to Tanzanian side Namungo FC, according to several media reports.

Namungo have already contacted the gaffer who is more than willing to move once paperwork is sealed.

He still has a running contract with Ingwe.

Aussems is no stranger to Tanzania as he coached Simba SC before moving to Leopards in February 2020.

The coach has in the past bemoaned challenges at Leopards notably nonpayment “which prevent the group from working properly.”

“Carelessness of some people? Lack of professionalism? Hopefully this situation will be fixed as quickly as possible,” he tweeted in November.

Leopards are having probably their worst start to a season.

In seven Kenyan Premier League outings, the team has managed a win, a draw and five straight loses.

Namungo, who hired Moroccan Hamed Suleiman are no better; they have only managed two wins, and are placed eighth on the log.

