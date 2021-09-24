Leopards Blame FKF For Missing Coach

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is yet to return to the club a day to the beginning of the new 2021/22 Kenyan Premier League season.

The Belgian did not finish last season with Ingwe, leaving two games to it’s conclusion to return home.

In a tweet, the former Simba SC coach bemoaned “fake news” and rumours around his future at the club, stating that “I will be back next week.”

Read: Patrick Aussems Promises Titles As He Commits To Leopards

“I am a man of my word and despite difficult times for the club, I will be back next week to help Ingwe to become the flagship club of the century again,” he said.

According to Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, the coach should have returned two weeks ago, but this was not possible due to “some issues” the club is having with the Football Kenya Federation, FKF.

“The coach is not to blame, we’re having issues with the federation (Football Kenya Federation), that’s why the coach has not returned,” Shikanda offered, while promising to release an official statement.

Leopards open their season with a game against depending champions Tusker FC on Saturday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...