Veteran TV Presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela Discharged After President Uhuru Settled Sh1 Million Hospital Bill

Veteran radio and TV presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been discharged from the Nairobi South Hospital after President Uhuru Kenyatta settled Sh1 million bill.

According to Citizen Digital, the “Je, Huu ni Ungwana?” show host will receive home care after well-wishers settled the remainder of the bill.

News of his hospitalisation broke on Friday.

In a letter dated November 12, the hospital’s Human Resource Manager, Stephen Mutavi, said Mbotela was admitted at the facility on October 29, 2020, and is recuperating well.

“He is due for discharge Friday, November 13, 2020, as per the doctor’s recommendations to continue with homecare treatment,” said Mutavi.

“The medical bills have accumulated to Ksh.1,105,498.78 as of today and have to be cleared upon discharge. Any assistance given towards offsetting this bill will be highly appreciated.”

The 80-year-old veteran presenter was on duty when the 1982 coup plotters stormed Voice of Kenya (VoK), now KBC, studios and made him announce that the military had overthrown President Daniel Arap Moi’s government.

The attempted takeover was foiled a few hours later.

Mbotela also worked for the Presidential Press Service (PPS) under the late President Moi’s regime.

