Ex-Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti Denies Car Killed Disabled Man, Points Finger At Speaker Muturi

Former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti has denied that his car ran over a disabled man on its way to highly publicised Sagana meeting hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to the Nation, Kivuti admitted that his car was indeed involved in the accident but denied that it was a case of hit-and-run.

“It is not true to say that the victim (Chris Nderitu) was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle,” Kivuti said.

According to Kivuti, drivers of the vehicles involved were towed by the police to Naro Moru Police Station.

“The drivers of the three cars were left on the scene. I hopped into Mr Muturi’s car for the rest of the journey,” he said.

He did however insist that two of the vehicles involved in the accident that killed Nderitu were part of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s convoy.

An eyewitness who was with the deceased at the time of the accident identified the killer vehicle as a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Nation reveals that the car belongs to Kivuti while another vehicle also involved in the accident, navy blue Prado, GK B 588F, belongs to Parliament and is part of speaker Muturi’s convoy.

“My car was involved but it wasn’t the one that knocked him,” he said, pointing an accusatory finger at Muturi and a member of a prominent family.

He added that the president was informed of the accident and immediately sent Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to see the family.

Apparently, he paid for the burial expenses and school fees for the deceased’s children for the next four years.

On Friday, police spokesman Charles Owino denied the killer vehicle belonged to the government.

“We have not found out whether the vehicle has been identified. The family should rest assured that we shall follow through and ensure the killers are brought to book,” he said.

Nderitu was laid to rest yesterday.

