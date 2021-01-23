Legendary TV Talk Show Host, Larry King Dies Aged 87

Legendary TV Talk Show Host, Larry King, has died at 87 years old. The news was confirmed by his Family to several media houses, adding that King died Saturday morning.

Ora Media, the parent of Ora TV which was co-founded by King issued a statement regarding his death: “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.”

According to a family member, King had been hospitalized since January 2, 2021, after he tested positive positive for Covid-19.

He also overcame a number of health challenges in the past including heart attack that led to bypass surgery, encouraging him to quit smoking. He also survived lung cancer and underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai in 2017. He had also been diagnosed and treated for prostrate Cancer in 1999.

King hosted the “Larry King Show” on Mutual Broadcasting System until 1994, . He also hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN from 1985 to 2010 when he co-founded Ora TV with a Mexican Billionaire in 2012. Until his death, King was hosting “Politicking with Larry King” on the channels.

