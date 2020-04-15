Legendary Swahili Author Ken Walibora’s Body Found At KNH Mortuary

Legendary Swahili author and writer Ken Walibora has been confirmed dead at 56 years after his body was found lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary.

According to reports, the author was knocked down by a matatu on Landhies road in Nairobi last Friday.

Apparently, he had been reported missing since Friday when the alleged accident is said to have taken place while he was crossing the road in CBD.

Yesterday night, news flooded the social media regarding his death, although the reports were still unconfirmed reports.

Trending on a hashtag #restinpeace, fans and friends took to Twitter to express send their condolences while others were still in denial over his death.

Siku Njema author & journalist Ken Walibora’s body found at KNH mortuary after he was knocked down by a matatu on Landhies road in Nairobi last Friday. pic.twitter.com/ucXWUmj39S — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 15, 2020

Walibora made significant contributions to the Swahili language as he is known for his books Ndoto ya Amerika, Siku Njema, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama,Kisasi Hapana and Kidagaa Kimemwozea.

All of his books won the Jomo Kenyatta Literary Prize.

As a holder of PhD in Comparative Studies, he further served as an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin in the United States and a lecturer at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Riara University.

Here are some reactions following his death:

Professor Ken Walibora is & remains the most prolific author in Kenya. From Ndoto ya Amerika, Siku Njema, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama, to Kidagaa Kimemwozea, Dr. Walibora has surely shaped & set standards in the education sector. I'm shocked he's never been recognized by the President. pic.twitter.com/JZESk3XMbZ — BETT (@ThisIsBett) April 15, 2020

Which Fasihi book did you Love most. Kidaga Kimemwozea by Ken Walibora made my high school time worth it. pic.twitter.com/EYiM64ivNB — LincolnKE🇰🇪™️ (@DLincolnKE) April 15, 2020

I read your set-book in high school and later worked with you at NMG. I will not forget your infectious calmness and good humour. It was an honour. RIP Prof Ken Walibora. Death is cruel. #RipKenWalibora pic.twitter.com/VBlZp2rhce — Dennis Okari (@DennisOkari) April 15, 2020

Ken Walibora was one of the greatest Kenyan literal geniuses I have met. The last time we spoke, like two years ago, he talked of how he wanted to see more young Kenyans write. He challenged me to write. RIP Ken. pic.twitter.com/j6aCvfGzCx — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) April 15, 2020

What is it with people related to Nation Media dying in road accidents involving hit and run? Can we use the numerous CCTV cameras in the CBD to locate the Matatu that hit Ken Walibora? He has been dead since Friday and the Matatu that hit him is getting away with it. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 15, 2020

Author and literary giant Dr. Ken Walibora will be fondly remembered for the stories he so vividly brought to life in his books. My heart goes out to his family and his students. May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/odp29BNhhT — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) April 15, 2020

