Legendary Swahili Author Ken Walibora’s Body Found At KNH Mortuary

Ken Walibora. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Legendary Swahili author and writer Ken Walibora has been confirmed dead at 56 years after his body was found lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary.

According to reports, the author was knocked down by a matatu on Landhies road in Nairobi last Friday.

Apparently, he had been reported missing since Friday when the alleged accident is said to have taken place while he was crossing the road in CBD.

Yesterday night, news flooded the social media regarding his death, although the reports were still unconfirmed reports.

Trending on a hashtag #restinpeace, fans and friends took to Twitter to express send their condolences while others were still in denial over his death.

Walibora made significant contributions to the Swahili language as he is known for his books Ndoto ya Amerika, Siku Njema, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama,Kisasi Hapana and Kidagaa Kimemwozea.

All of his books won the Jomo Kenyatta Literary Prize.

As a holder of PhD in Comparative Studies, he further served as an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin in the United States and a lecturer at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Riara University.

Here are some reactions following his death:

 

