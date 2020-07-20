Legendary Actor Papa Shirandula Laid To Rest In Busia

Legendary actor Charles Bukeko popularly known as Papa Shirandula has finally been laid to rest at his home in Funyula, Busia County.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu indicate that his body arrived at 3AM with stipulations from the Ministry of Health that he is laid to rest before 8AM.

Actor Papa Shirandula being buried now in Samia, Busia. MOH ordered that he be buried by 8AM. His body arrived in Busia at 3AM. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 20, 2020

Papa Shirandula currently being burried. {🎥 courtesy} pic.twitter.com/QgAohjFPXg — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) July 20, 2020

Papa, 58, passed away on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital, Nairobi after developing breathing complications.

Born and bred in Mumias, Western Kenya, Papa is regarded as the man who brought about fundamental changes in the comedy industry with popular entertainers in the country attributing their growth to his wise counsel.

Being one of the finest thespians in his generation, Papa will for many years be remembered for his great work in the comedy industry not just in Kenya but across the world. He got the rare opportunity of starring in big-budget commercials for some of the largest corporates and brands including Coca-cola, GOTV, Vodacom and Safaricom.

He ideally became a household name in 2007 when he played a lead role in one of the biggest and longest-running television shows in the country by the same name aired on Citizen TV.

In the comedy-drama, Papa Shirandula, an animated guard who lived a double life and came out as everything from a liar to a polygamist.

Following his demise, President Uhuru eulogized him as a gifted storyteller whose works will be remembered forever.

Deputy President William Ruto also heaped praises on Papa for his distinctive performances further singling out the actor’s guidance in grooming a number of local entertainers.

We are heartbroken by the passing of versatile television star Charles Bukeko ‘Papa Shirandula’.



Bukeko was a towering, talented and skilful actor. His electrifying and distinctive performances will continue to enlighten and inspire many generations. pic.twitter.com/gaRI2S4u8x — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 18, 2020

