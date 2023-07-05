Ledama Wants “Rebel” ODM MPs to “Man up and Resign’

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has called on ODM lawmakers associating with the government to resign.

In a tweet, the minority whip in the senate said the ‘rebels’ should “man up” and seek a fresh mandate.

He further chided the lawmakers for making constant visits to the State House, a behavior he said was “grotesque”.

“This constant statehouse visits by rogue ODM legislators who signed a covenant with the people through the party is so grotesque! I wish they would just man up and resign from their positions and seek the peoples mandate through their new found concubine!” he wrote.

This comes a day after President William Ruto hosted some ODM MP.

They included; Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South ), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Also in attendance were; ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

Dr Ruto insisted that his government will collaborate with all elected leaders as it is enshrined in the constitution.

“We will work with leaders across the country without reservation or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation, to deliver services to the people,” he said.

Jalang’o on his part said their resolve to work with the government was not a gimmick.

“Our resolve to work with HE william Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the president and we must support the president! When the president loose we all loose! Ruto is Kenya 1! God bless the president and may we work together for our country! Always pray for the president (sic)!” he wrote.

