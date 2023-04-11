Ledama Threatens Return of Protests After Gov’t Selects Bipartisan Team

The opposition team will soon resume anti-government protests, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has said.

Ledama claimed that the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team was not taking the dialogue seriously.

“The lack of seriousness of the by-partisan deliberation on the KK part is the straw that broke the camel’s back! We are back to the people,” Ledama tweeted.

The lack of seriousness of the by-partisan deliberation on the KK part is the straw that broke the camel's back! We are back to the people … — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) April 11, 2023

The senate minority whip is part of the seven-member team selected by the opposition last week.

Others are; Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi Senator), Enoch Wambua (Kitui Senator), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), David PKosing (Pokot South MP), Millie Odhiambo( Suba North MP), Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi MP).

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Tuesday settled for; Boni Khalwale (Kakamega Senator), George Murugara (MP Tharaka), Esther Okenyuri (Nominated Senator), Mwangi Mutuse (MP Kibwezi West), Lydia Haika (Women Rep Taita Taveta), Hillary Sigei (Senator Bomet) and Adan Keynan MP Eldas.

Minority leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi accused the government team of attempting to thwart the talks.

The Ugunja MP expressed his displeasure with the appointment of Keynan to the team as he is a member of Jubilee Party.

Jubilee is an affiliate party of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

“We are totally surprised and stunned by the fact that they have appointed Hon Adan Keynan who is a member of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition,” he said.

