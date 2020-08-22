NBA Star Lebron James To Campaign For Joe Biden In US Presidential Election

NBA star LeBron James will campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election.

LeBron campaigned for Hillary Clinton when she lost in 2016, and said he would “for sure” be doing the same for Biden in an effort to oust Donald Trump from the White House.

“We are in a time where we need change,” James said. “In order for change, it’s all about leadership and leadership starts at the top.”

Asked whether he himself would like to run for office one day, the 35-year-old said: “The people who’s in office right now, let’s get them to the side, let’s get them off first. And then, you know, you can come back to me.”

His message was to go and vote.

“More Than A Vote is not only about getting people in our community to actually go out and vote, but it’s giving them the knowledge and the power and the mechanism to know that they can create change,” James said. “And that’s all we hear in the black community all the time. They say we want change.

“We’ve been lied to for so many years in the black community saying that we can’t do this or we can’t do this or do that because we’re so bottom-of-the-barrel. Change starts at the very top when it comes to leadership, but it also is going to continue beyond November, going into December and also 2021.”

