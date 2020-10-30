“Leave IEBC Alone!” DP Ruto Tells Raila Over Ksh2 Billion Referendum Statement

Deputy President William Ruto has told off ODM leader Raila Odinga for criticizing IEBC’s quotation on an anticipated referendum.

Hussein Marjan, the electoral commission’s Chief Executive Officer, had on Wednesday indicated that the referendum would cost Ksh14 billion, a figure that Raila said was outrageous.

In a statement on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said the referendum would cost taxpayers about Ksh2 billion.

But Ruto on Friday while speaking at General Kago stadium in Kangema, Murang’a county, where he presided over an empowerment programme for local boda boda operators, dismissed Odinga’s estimation, telling him to leave the independent commission alone.

“Leave IEBC alone because even the previous referendum cost us about Ksh10 billion with 12 million voters. How do you then expect to spend Ksh2 billion on a referendum with 19 million voters?” he posed.

“This cannot happen! Kwa hivyo mtu wa kitendawili awache kutuhadaa. He(Odinga) is not a professional in election matters and with his brigade they should not bring disrespect to the constitution.”

On who will head the commission ahead of the 2022 poll, Ruto reiterated that it’s a non-issue.

“Whoever the chairman will be, it will not matter and this they should take it to the bank,” he said.

Defending his hustler movement, Ruto stated that the debate on the recently unveiled Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report should be inclusive and people-centred.

“Those speaking ill about me let them be reminded that I know what I am doing…I am not a fool or a drunkard, the BBI debate must go hand in hand with our big four agenda,” he said.

The DP had on Monday expressed his reservation on the BBI recommendations.

Speaking during the launch of the report at Boma, the DP questioned the rationale behind the proposal to create the office of the Prime Minister yet he thinks it doesn’t address the “winner takes it all” issue.

“I’ve confessed I’m a scientist but I’m a bit slow. Explain to me how having a President who will appoint the Prime Minister from the winning coalition and runners up being opposition leader will sort out the ‘winner-take-it-all’ question. Forgive me if I’m slow, ” the DP said.

