Learning In Universities, Sporting Activities To Resume On June 1 In Tanzania

Sporting activities, learning in universities are some of the things that are set to resume in Tanzania.

On Thursday, President John Magufuli said Universities will reopen on June 1.

Grade 6 pupils who are supposed to sit for their final exams sometime this year will also go back to school on the same date.

“Coronavirus disease has reduced in the country, so we as a government, have decided to open all the colleges on June 1, 2020, so the relevant ministries should be prepared so that when the colleges are opened there will be no further hiccups,” Magufuli said.

Other primary and secondary school learners will have to wait a little longer as the government formulates a back to school formula.

“For primary schools and other secondary classes we take a moment … we will evaluate the progress of others who first opened. These university students are adults, they are self-aware,” he added.

Sporting activities among them their premier league will resume on June 1.

The government is however, still working around an attendance formula, the head of state said.

Government of Tanzania’s spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas has given football teams the green light to resume training.

Last week, Magufuli announced that Tanzania will soon allow foreign tourists into the country. They will not be required to quarantine.

“I have directed the ministers of transport and Tourism to allow those flights and they (tourists) will not be subjected to any form of corona virus quarantine when they arrive. If their temperature is okay and they have no sighs of corona virus, they should be allowed to go and visit the wildlife.

“There are a number of airlines which have booked flights for tourists up to August.They are coming because [they know the truth] and because Tanzania is a good country,” he said.

He also told faithfuls that one of his children who had contracted coronavirus had made a full recovery after taking a lemon and ginger concoction.

“We will not allow coronavirus to control us. God is in control, we have worst and similar diseases like HIV/AIDS. If we shut down our economy, we will not even pay salaries,” he stated.

Magufuli has claimed that the decisions are informed by a huge decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

But the US embassy in Tanzania last week warned its citizens of continued stay in the East African country, adding that most hospitals were overwhelmed.

Tanzania has not released official communication in relation to the COVID-19. The last update was on April 29. The positive cases, then stood at 509.

Citizens have however questioned the government as night burials continue.

