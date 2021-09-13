Learning Resumes in Laikipia County Amid Tight Security

Learning has resumed in Laikipia after the government reopened closed schools amid tight security.

Around 25 Schools in Ol Moran area had been affected by the skirmishes and closed due to bandit attacks causing insecurity in the area. The government announced that the bandits had fled the settlement following intense security operations at the Lailipia Nature Conservancy.

“With calm having returned to Laikipia disturbed areas, schools that had been closed have reopened and smiling children who had missed on education are streaming back to school. Security presence remains high with intensive patrols in all surrounding areas continuing.” A statement from the National Police Service said.

There was excitement among the learners as the schools were reopened Monday morning.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Fred Matiang’i visited the area on Friday and spent the night ensuring schools would be reopened on Monday.

Security has since been beefed up, with more police officers patrolling the area and providing security to both leanmrners and teachers.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said schools will now be put on full-time guard of police officers as a new Administration unit was established.

Laikipia West Sub County Director of Education Josephine Thuranira urged parents to return their kids to school. She asked those who had fled the area to return so the children could resume learning.

The county was recently declared a security zone following bandit attacks that have left residents displaced and several police officers injured.

The government has in the past alleged local politicians’ hands in endless disputes in the area.

The leaders have been blamed for inciting locals to invade farms, ranches, and wildlife conservancies, to graze their livestock.

Without mentioning names, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has severally said that some politicians were funding the illegal activities.

