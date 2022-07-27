Learning Institutions Among Worst Hit by Cyber Crime- Report

The education sector is one of the worst hit in cases of cyber crime globally. According to a 2022 report on the state of ransomware by Sophos, public, private, international schools, colleges and universities have faced an increase in cyber attacks.

The report shows an increase in the attacks with 60 percent of the institutions hit in 2021 compared to 44 percent in 2020.

The increase has been attributed to a lack of strong cyber security defences and the availability of high volumes of personal data online, translating to high costs for restoration of data.

The sharp increase in cyber attacks happened during the Covid-19 pandemic period when more learning institutions opted for virtual classes during the lock down period.

The report says that both lower and higher education institutions pay Sh187.2 million and Sh168.3 million respectively yo restore data, compared to the global average of Sh165.9 million.

