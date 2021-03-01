in NEWS

Learning Disrupted At Riruta Primary School As Fire Razes 7 Classrooms (Video)

A Dormitory In Kimulot Secondary School Goes Up In Flames. [Photo/Courtesy]

Learning in Riruta Primary school in Dagoretti North has been disrupted after fire razed 7 classrooms.

According to reports on social media, the fire was a result of mechanical faults although this is yet to be established.

No casualties have however been reported although the school’s headteacher Agnes Muchiri has told reporters that the students at the facility have been forced to squiz in other classrooms for leaning to continue.

