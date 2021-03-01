Learning Disrupted At Riruta Primary School As Fire Razes 7 Classrooms (Video)

Learning in Riruta Primary school in Dagoretti North has been disrupted after fire razed 7 classrooms.

According to reports on social media, the fire was a result of mechanical faults although this is yet to be established.

No casualties have however been reported although the school’s headteacher Agnes Muchiri has told reporters that the students at the facility have been forced to squiz in other classrooms for leaning to continue.

Learning disrupted at Riruta Primary School after fire destroyed 7 classroomshttps://t.co/AFlIX4IwIb Video| Courtesy pic.twitter.com/1F0RtWcWNI — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 1, 2021

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu