Learners To Sit For KCSE, KCPE In April 2021 Should Shools Reopen In September – CS Magoha

Class 8 pupils and form four students will sit for the KCPE, KCSE examinations respectively, in April 2021.

These were the words of Education CS Prof George Magoha as he appeared before the Senate ad-hoc committee on Covid-19.

Prof Magoha did however note that this will only be feasible should schools reopen on September 1, 2020.

“If the National exams will not be done by April, then we must be prepared for what I don’t want to say at the moment,” he warned.

He also observed that a peak in coronavirus infections in September and October could hinder plans to resume learning.

Schools were ordered shut on March 15 to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

“We have suspended learning in all our educational institutions with immediate effect. For those in boarding schools, the school administration is to ensure that students are home by Wednesday,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On June 6, however, the head of state directed the Education ministry to release a revised school calendar by mid-August.

This as he asked the Education ministry to work towards gradually reopening schools starting September 1.

On Sunday, Magoha said that the government is focused on reopening the institutions but will need participation from all stakeholders.

“We are doing everything possible to make sure schools re-open, but this calls for concerted efforts from other players in the education sector, including parents,” he said.

The CS also noted that ample learning space will be needed so as to maintain social distance. Thermometers, he noted, will also be a necessity.

He has insisted that learning will only resume if it is safe for the children, noting that “we don’t want to put lives of our children at risk”.

Kenya’s virus load on Wednesday surpassed the 4,000 mark after the highest number of infections were confirmed in a day since March.

184 persons tested positive for the respiratory disease, raising the number of infections to 4,044 with 1,353 recoveries and 107 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu