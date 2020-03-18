Learners To Resume Classes Via YouTube, Radio – CS Magoha

Learners will starting Monday, March 23 resume classes but via the internet and broadcast media, Education CS Prof George Magoha announced.

The CS said primary and secondary learners will with the help of Kenya Broadcasting Services continue with their studies amid coronavirus scare.

For instance, Magoha said, KBC will broadcast radio programmes daily from Monday to Friday through Radio Taifa and English Service.

“Radio Taifa lessons will run from 10 am to 11 am. The English Service lessons will run from 9.15 am to 12 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm,” said the CS.

For those interested in learning via the television sets, lessons will be available on the Kenya Institute and Curriculum Development Edu-Channel TV.

The channel is available on Signet Free to air. The programme will also be available on www.kicd.ac.ke.

Content from the Edu-Channel TV will also be uploaded to their YouTube channel.

Magoha further stated that students will access digital content from all KICD approved materials from the Kenya Education Cloud on www.kec.ac.ke.

Learning institutions have been shut down in line with a government directive banning all public gatherings and schools.

This was after Kenya confirmed its first case of COVID-19 or coronavirus on March 13.

On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the number of cases have risen to 7 after three other cases were confirmed.

Those traveling into the country have been asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

