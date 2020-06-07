League Resumption Impossible, Gor Mahia Coach Steven Polack Tells KPL

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has told Kenyan Premier League (KPL) it would be impossible to re-start the 2019-20 season.

He has urged them to either cancel the season and hand Gor Mahia the title or simply nullify it.

The league was suspended in March with ten rounds to go to help curb person to person spread of the Coronavirus.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) consequently moved to end the season and declare Gor Mahia KPL champions, a move KPL management has contested.

Read: Confusion As KPL Signals Resumption Of Already Cancelled Season

While declaring they are the mandated body to run the top flight, KPL last week signaled a possibility of resuming action subject to government guidelines.

The body’s supreme decision making body, the Governing Council, is set to meet this week to deliberate on the way forward.

But on Saturday the government extended a ban on large gatherings as well as a dusk to dawn curfew by 30 days, throwing the plans into uncertainty.

“I have washed my hands on the matter of the current season because it will be impossible to complete the remaining matches. As KPL meets this week, my proposal to them is to either cancel the season and hand over the title to us or nullify it,” said Polack.

Read: Good News As KPL Players To Receive Sh10,000 Each From COVID-19 Stimulus Kitty

“The remaining matches cannot be completed in late July yet the new season should start by late August. My focus is now on next season and not the remaining 10 matches,” he said.

The Briton agreed that either decision would evoke positive and negative reactions from different KPL clubs, more so those at the top and at the bottom of the table of standings.

He however said that as the body tasked with making decisions on such matters, KPL should not fear any backlash.

“They should not fear or engage in supremacy battles. What the president has done is for the safety of Kenyans, including footballers. KPL shouldn’t wait for another 30 days but should come out and give direction,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu