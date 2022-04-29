Clergy Asks Leaders Not to Make Political Statements During Kibaki’s Burial

The news of Kibaki’s passing was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week followed by a declaration of a mourning period, including the flying of flags at half-mast until a state funeral is held for the fallen retired president.“It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the nation the passing on of H.E. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the Third President of the Republic of Kenya. H.E. Mwai Kibaki lived a dedicated life of public service. We salute a notable father figure in the chronicles of our Nation. A leader who strove so hard and accomplished so much for his country. A nation he so deeply cherished and served with commitment and an unbending will to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Read Also: Tanzania Declares Two Days of National Mourning for Kibaki

Kibaki who was the only surviving former head of state passed on at the age of 90.

He served as Kenya’s third president from 2002 to April 2013, when the Constitution obliged him to step down at the end of his second and final term.

He succeeded the late Daniel arap Moi, who served as president from 1978 to 2002, after Jomo Kenyatta, the country’s founding leader, died in office.

Kibaki is survived by four children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagi and Tony Githinji.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu