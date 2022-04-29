Clergy Asks Leaders Not to Make Political Statements During Kibaki’s Burial

Politicians were barred from making political statements at the Funeral Service of former President Mwai Kibaki.
The family together with other religious leaders called on politicians present to respect the function and give the former Head of State a befitting send-off.
“It was the desire of the family of this great statesman that today’s sendoff of this great statesman our dear beloved President Emilio Mwai Kibaki should be free of any political speeches,” Bishop Martin Kivuva said.
The sentiments were further echoed by Archbishop Philip Anyolo who reiterated that the funeral service remains free from politics.
“We wish to request that we shall have no political overtones or politics,” Bishop Anyolo added.