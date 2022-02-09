Leader of “Katombi” Gang Terrorizing City Residents Felled in Mathare

One member of “Katombi” gang that terrorized residents of Mathare slums in Nairobi has been shot dead by police during a botched robbery on Tuesday evening.

Director George Kinoti of DCI revealed that Fadhili Mgaza, along with an accomplice, robbed a pedestrian of their mobile phone in Mlango Kubwa, Mathare.

Fadhili shot officers as soon as he spotted them as his bike sped towards the informal settlement.

However, the cops shot back at the thug, throwing him to the ground from the speeding bike.

The rider of the bike, according to Kinoti, wobbled unsteadily for a few meters.

“…but just before he crushed on a drum with boiling Supu na Matumbo delicacy as hungry customers watched in disbelief, he regained balance and sped deep into the settlement,” Kinoti said.

Fadhili was one of four criminals who narrowly avoided being killed in a gunfight in Mathare last December, when their de-facto boss, Ngaruiya, was killed by police.

He is reported to be part of a gang that has been responsible for a string of attacks in the region.

Before police intervened, the group had attacked people along Mau Mau road in Bondeni, Mathare sub-county.

“Instead of mending their ways after what befell their master as they scampered for dear life by swimming in a sewer line infested with raw sewage, they became more emboldened,” Kinoti said.

The gang is said to have regrouped under Fadhili’s direction and terrorized city residents in the Huruma, Mathare, and Pangani neighborhoods. The cops took note.

Three bullets and a gun were recovered at the scene of incident.

Detectives in Starehe have appealed to the gang’s remaining members to surrender and pay for their crimes before they are completely eradicated.

