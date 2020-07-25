Lawyers Question How CS Amina Mohamed and Peter Kenneth Became Advocates

Senior lawyers are questioning how CS Amina Mohamed and politician Peter Kenneth became advocates recently, something they have not earned through the normal process.

According to sources at Kenya School of Law, Cabinet Secretary Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril tried to pursue the Advocates Training Program at the Karen-based legal training school in 1988 but wasn’t able to pass the exams in 1988 with others who are now senior and prominent lawyers in the country.

CS Amina Mohamed attended the Township Primary School in Kakamega and later Butere Girls and Highlands Academy before moving to Kiev in Ukraine on a scholarship to study at the University of Kiev.

While she is said to have earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Law at the university, she didn’t prove to be any good at law and attempts to pass the School of Law training program proved futile, forcing her not to be sworn in as an advocate.

CS Amina is said to have later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) in International Relations from the University of Oxford.

Her classmates in 1987 at the Kenya School of Law have indicated that she was not anywhere near being a lawyer as she didn’t prove that she was well conversant with the law.

Council of Legal Education (CLE) Chief Executive Officers Jacob Gakeri has revealed that he was not aware of what process the exemption of CS Amina Mohamed and Peter Kenneth was put through to be approved, indicating that it should have been handled by the CLE board which he is not aware got involved.

The most prominent of exemptions for the Advocates Training Program was that of Prof. Hastings Wycliffe Okoth Ogendo who was an internationally recognised legal scholar and authority and a trainer of many of the prominent legal minds in the region.

Prof. Okoth Ogendo who died in 2009 had an impressive CV that when the CLE board interrogated it, they decided that subsequent exemptions need to pegged on the “gold-standard” set by Prof Okoth Ogendo’s CV.

Former AG Githu Muigai who is also the chairman of the Council of Legal Education has revealed that he saw the swearing-in of CS Amina Mohamed in the media like everyone else. He was not part of the process which approved her candidature.

CS Amina Mohamed is reported to have sought fast-tracking of her admission to the bar as she is fighting for the position of the Director-General at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She wrote to the Council of Legal Education in 2012 through the then CEO Kulundu Bitonye who never gave her any conclusive answer on her requested exemption.

With the discrepancy in her papers, pundits are questioning how she will honestly discharge her WTO duties. Her admission to the bar is not the only question as even her university papers from Kiev Ukrain have been questioned since she hasn’t been a

