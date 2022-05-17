Two Lawyers Give Conflicting Details on Whereabouts of College Student who Received Sh108 Million

The whereabouts of a college student allegedly involved in money laundering are still unknown after she failed to appear in court on Monday.

Felista Nyamathira Njoroge is accused of laundering money for her Belgian boyfriend. The Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) is in court seeking to have the student forfeit Sh108 million for being proceeds of crime.

Felista was supposed to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for identification. This was after two lawyers appeared for Felista back in January.

Yesterday, the lawyers; Walter Owaga and Thomas Maosa, gave conflicting details as to why their client could not appear before Lady Justice Esther Maina.

Owaga told the court that his client had delivered a baby last month in Belgium hence her inability to travel back to Kenya.

“She is currently in Belgium nursing her young child. We have not yet received information from her and the child’s father on the date she is likely to travel back to the country,” said Owaga.

But Maosa submitted that his client was in Kenya and had recorded a statement with ARA.

The conflicting details prompted Lady Justice Maina to postpone the case for a further 45 days to allow the lawyers present their client before the DCI.

“Since one of the lawyers claims she is out of the country, the court will grant them another 45 days to present her for identification but if she doesn’t come then we will assume that she is not the one,” said Justice Maina.

The millions wired to Felista’s account are suspected to be money laundering proceeds. On August 4, the Belgian sent $229,980, followed by $231,980 the next day. Marc De Mesel sent the money twice on August 6, a total of $224,980 and $227,980.

A further Sh108.2 million was wired to yet another student, Tebby Wambuku Kago, by the foreigner.

Wambuku’s accounts were also frozen as the lawsuit continues to be heard. Equity Bank holds US dollars 631,071.67 and Sh37 million in the accounts.

The case will be mentioned on July 13 when the DCI will be expected to present a report on the identity of the real Felista.

