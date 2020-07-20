Kalonzo, Martha Karua and Otiende Amollo Among 24 Lawyers Conferred With Senior Counsel Title

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua have finally been conferred with Senior Counsel titles by President Uhuru Kenyatta after a long wait.

Others on a list of 24 senior lawyers and advocates of the High Court released on Monday by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo are Otiende Amollo, Fredrick Ngatia and former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Philip Murgor.

Others are OM Parkash Nagpal, Fackson Walnaina Kagwe, Pravin Kumar Bowry, Charles Waweru Gatonye Rautta Athiambo, Mohammed Nyaoga, Albert Mumma, Beautah Alukhava Siganga and Kiragu Kimani.

Judy Thongori, Taib Ali Taib Bajabir, Zehrabanu Janmohamed, Wilfred Nderitu, John Ohaga, Kioko Kilukumi, Patricia Mande Nyaundi, Dorcas Agik Odhong Oduor, Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed and John Mugwimi Chigiti also made to the list.

The Presidential Prerogative to confer the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel is set-out under the Advocates Act.

The rank of Senior Counsel is conferred in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee on Senior Counsel, to Advocates of the High Court of Kenya who have distinguished themselves by rendering exemplary service In the legal and public service arenas.

“His Excellency conveys his warmest felicitations to the twenty-four Advocates whose contributions to law and development have secured their place at the a, of their profession and at the highest levels of the national conscience. The date for the conferment ceremony will be scheduled and notified in due course, ” the statement reads in part.

Kenya currently has 26 Senior Counsels.

The last time the prestigious title, similar to the Queen’s Counsel in the British legal system, was conferred was in 2012.