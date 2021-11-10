Lawyer Stuns Court With Claims Belgian Woman Believed To Have Been Murdered in Nakuru is Alive

A Nairobi court was on Wednesday thrown into confusion after claims that a Belgian woman believed to have been murdered in Nakuru is alive.

The claims were made by lawyer Brian Khaemba who is representing Lucy Waithera, a suspect in the murder of Dysseleer Mirielle Lesoipa, alias Leila.

Waithera had just been arraigned to face murder charges when Khaemba told the court that he had been contacted by Leila.

The lawyer said Leila had messaged him on WhatsApp on Wednesday morning to “confirm” that she is alive.

Leila, Khaemba said, disclosed to him that her lover orchestrated the ‘murder’ and the two accused persons in the case are innocent.

“Please help my friends they are innocent and am alive… my lover is behind this… I sold all my properties, am scared for Lucy because she took all, he got jealous and has been threatening I hope she finds peace, someone big is involved and am scared for her please, she is my only best friend,” a screengrab of a message sent to Khaemba reads.

“If you can do something please do… am unable to talk as I use a machine that gives me headache am not used to it… today is 10/11/2021 please assist.”

The prosecution, however, dismissed the information saying it was not verified.

In a brief ruling, Justice Daniel Ogembo directed the lawyer to present the information to investigating agencies who will file a report in court to verify his claims.

Police reports indicate that Leila lived in Nakuru before her disappearance early last year from her residence in Blankets estate, Mwariki, Nakuru East.

Investigations into her disappearance led to the arrest of Waithera on February 1, 2020.

Police say they recovered Leila’s assorted bank cards and a copy of her death certificate at the suspect’s Milimani residence in Nakuru.

The defense team is opposed to murder charges preferred against the suspect on grounds that the body of Leila is yet to be found.

