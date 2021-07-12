Lawyer Shortlisted For IEBC Position On Spot Over Links With Mudavadi’s ANC Party

Lawyer Harriete Chiggai who is shortlisted for the IEBC position has been put on the spot over links with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

During the interview on Monday, it emerged that Chiggai has an affiliation to the ANC party as she chairs its Internal Dispute Resolution.

This, the interviewing panel noted would be a hindrance to her duties and thus influence how she would deliver her role should she get the job.

Addressing the same, the lawyer stated that she is non-partisan and her affiliation to the ANC would not hinder her from doing her job.

Read: Candidate Shortlisted For IEBC Position Disqualified Over Forged KEMU Degree

She further added that she wants her conduct to be checked for her performance and how well she served rather than the part that she is affiliated with.

“I am an independent person and my current affiliation to the ANC party will not interfere with my work when given the opportunity. The job at hand is a job of duty. The moment you are given the duty you delink yourself,” she said.

She added, “…and my track record sells itself. There is a lot of written and signed by all the institutions I have worked in and I would wish Kenyans to test me by ensuring that I capture this seat,” she said revealing she is chair Internal Dispute Resolution at ANC party.

Read Also: IEBC Outlines Campaign Financing Guidelines, 2022 Polls to be Held on August 9

Oral interviews for the IEBC commissioner job commenced on July 7 and will run until July 22, 2021, at the KICC. Today, the interviews entered day 4 where 36 candidates out of over 700 who applied to fill four commissioner posts had been shortlisted. All the shortlisted candidates already undertook a psychometric test that tests both cognitive ability and mental agility. Also, among the requirements, candidates provide recent clearances from the DCI, KRA, HELB and EACC. Read Also: 36 Candidates Shortlisted For IEBC Commissioner Positions Ahead Of 2022 Polls Among those selected include Kenya’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Lucy Jebet Chelimo, Kenya’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Koki Muli and Dr. Salim Ndemo, a Washington University alumnus who served as a commissioner of the Public Service for seven years until 2009. Also on the list are Dr. Rose Mumbua Musyoka, a commissioner with the National Land Commission, former Gwasi MP Felix Nyauchi, Former commissioner, National Police Service Commission Murshid Abdalla, Former KNCHR Chairpersons Florence Jaoko and Kagwiria Mbogori as well as Roseline Odede- senior lawyer who previously contested for the IEBC chairmanship and lost. One candidate, Abdalla Mohamed was disqualified last week for having forged a degree from the Kenya Methodist University (KEMU). Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu