Lawyer Philip Murgor Takes Kenya Pipeline To Court Over Ksh360 Million Debt

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor has taken the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to court over a six-year-old Ksh360 million debt.

The company, according to court documents, has never paid the amount after he represented it in a multi-billion case, and he is now suspecting he was defrauded.

He has asked the court to be allowed to cross-examine KPC’s chief legal officer Stanley Manduku over the same.

“To establish his motive to adduce evidence on matters that are not within his personal knowledge, when the concerned officers and former officials are all available to swear affidavits,” said Murgor.

In 2014, Murgor represented KPC in a case for a 450-kilometre pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi worth Ksh43 billion before the Public Procurement and Administrative Review Board (PPARB).

He also represented KPC in the High Court in the tender awarded to Lebanese company Zakhem International Construction, and won the case.

Murgor says the money includes instruction fees, photocopying costs, and appearance in court fees.

The then Attorney General Githu Muigai advised KPC that the fee should not exceed Ksh5 million.

