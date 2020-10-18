Lawyer Onesmus Masaku Who Was Assaulted By A Policewoman Dies At KNH

Onesmus Masaku, a Makueni-based lawyer, who was recently assaulted by a policewoman at his home, has succumbed to his injuries.

Masaku, who lost his hands during the brutal attack, died on Sunday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

The lawyer’s death was confirmed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi and Southeastern LSK representative Justus Mutia.

Police Constable Nancy Njeri, who is accused of attacking Masaku on October 7, is still in custody at Wote Police Station as investigations continue.

In her statement with the police, the cop claimed that the lawyer attempted to sexually assault her and that she acted in self-defence.

Read: LSK Raises Concerns Over Death Threats Against Nelson Havi Amid Planned Uhuru Impeachment

However, activists refuted the claims and appeared at Wote Police Station to record a statement leading to the arrest of the officer.

The LSK boss now wants the charges against the policewoman amended.

“The case against the chief suspect in Masaku’s death, Njeri, was scheduled for mention on October 23. We are now demanding that the DPP amends charges to be pressed against the suspect. The criminal offence should now be murder, and not attempted murder as earlier documented,” said Havi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu