Lawyer Miguna Miguna Shares Photos Of His Perforated Passport Retrieved From High Court Registrar

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has shared photos he claims are of his passport which was seized by the government before he was forcefully deported to Canada in 2018.

In a tweet on Sunday, the firebrand lawyer shared photos of his perforated passport which he said was retrieved from the High Court Registrar in Nairobi by his lawyer.

Miguna noted that it took his legal team more than two years to retrieve the passport.

“After more than two and a half years of constant demands and presser, my lawyers eventually retrieved the perforated Kenyan passport from the High Court Registrar at Nairobi. The TRUTH cannot be hidden, or LIES peddled, forever, ” Miguna tweeted insisting that he needs to be allowed to return to his motherland.

The Canada-based barrister, whose attempts to return home in January this year proved futile due to a red alert issued by the Kenyan government, was forcefully deported on February 7, 2018, after being in police custody for days following his arrest for presiding over ODM leader Raila Odinga’s oath as the people’s president on January 30, 2018.

He was deported, for the second time, on March 29 after spending more than 72 hours in a tiny room at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after authorities denied him entry into the country.

According to the government, Miguna acquired Kenyan passport in 2009 at a time when it was illegal for a Kenyan to hold dual-citizenship.

The government maintains that since the 2010 constitution allows dual citizenship he must reapply so that he can be issued with a Kenyan passport since his original passport had been destroyed.

However, the Kenyan born insists that at no point did he denounce his Kenyan citizenship.

“I have never, ever renounced my Kenyan citizenship and will never do that. I’ve never even contemplated it,” an infuriated Miguna said in a past interview.

In a ruling delivered on December 14, 2018, Judge Enock Chacha Mwita noted that Miguna’s deportation was unlawful and in violation of the Constitution.

He dismissed the government’s narrative that Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen.

“I find and hold that he did not lose his citizenship upon acquiring a Canadian passport,“ Justice Mwita mentioned concerning his passport.

