Lawyer Linda Kiome Gitonga Replaces Nelson Havi As LSK President After Ouster

Lawyer Linda Kiome Gitonga has taken over as the President of the troubled Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

She replaces city lawyer Nelson Havi who was kicked out through a court order.

Gitonga, who chairs the LSK county chairs caucus, will head the society’s caretaker committee.

The High Court had on December 20, 2021, delivered a judgment on the power struggles at LSK, reinstating suspended CEO Mercy Wambua.

Justice Anthony Mrima then directed the Havi and Wambua warring factions to convene a council meeting within 21 days.

The judge ordered the caucus chair to take over the functions of the council if the council remained dysfunctional and not able to conduct business.

The CEO was sent packing during a special general meeting held in June last year to discuss her tenure and audit of LSK bank accounts.

Then, Havi said, he was facing opposition for sanctioning a forensic audit of LSK finances.

But in the December ruling, Justice Mrima set aside the resolutions of the meeting including the suspension of Wambua.

The court further declared as illegal a caretaker council constituted during the meeting.

Justice Mrima noted that the council was elected two years ago but the general membership remains, with the exception of Roseline Odede who resigned.

