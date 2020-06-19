City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Withdraws Suit Challenging List Of Nominated Senior Counsels

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has withdrawn a case challenging a list of colleagues proposed for the conferment of coveted Senior Counsel title.

Kipkorir had moved to court in October last year after a committee responsible for vetting lawyers interested in joining the Senior Counsel club failed to list him among the list of 22 advocates.

Kipkorir made the request to withdraw the petition on May 14, a day after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) revoked the list following complaints that the vetting exercise was flawed.

“The applicant’s chamber summons dated October 9, 2019, and this suit are hereby marked as withdrawn,” said High Court judge Pauline Nyamweya.

The 9-member committee chaired by Supreme Court judge Justice Mohamed Ibrahim had recommended the awarding of the Senior Counsel title to the 22 members and the list was to be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for confirmation but the process was delayed.

Read: Donald Kipkorir Writes To AG About Why He Is Missing On List Of Lawyers To Be Feted With Senior Counsel Status

But LSK’s decision to revoke the list was on May 29 suspended pending hearing of a case filed by the 22 advocates opposed to the move.

The lawyers accuse newly elected LSK President Nelson Havi of conflict of interest.

Havi had indicated that the about 90 applicants, who expressed interest to join the special club in 2019, will be considered alongside those who applied this year.

Kipkorir now says he is looking forward to participating in the fresh exercise once it is announced formally.

Read Also: Kalonzo and Karua’s Nomination To Senior Counsel Club Revoked

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua are among high profile personalities who had been selected to join the prestigious club of senior lawyers in the country.

Other prominent names on the list included veteran lawyer Fred Ngatia, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Dorcas Oduor, former Director of Public Prosecutions Phillip Murgor, renowned arbitrator John Ohaga, renowned family lawyer Judy Thongori, and the former chief executive of the defunct Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Patricia Nyaundi.

Read Also: Court Hands Kalonzo, Karua Reprieve In Race To Join Prestigious Senior Counsel Club

Lawyer Kioko Kilikumi, Rautta Athiambo, Wilfred Nderitu, Prof Albert Mumma, Pravin Bowry, and John Chigiti made it to the list.

Currently, Kenya has 26 Senior Counsels.

The last time the prestigious title, similar to the Queen’s Counsel in the British legal system, was conferred was in 2012.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu