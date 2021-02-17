Lawyer Fred Ngatia Among 10 Shortlisted For Chief Justice Position

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 10 candidates for the post of Chief Justice (CJ).

Nine others will also be interviewed for the position of Supreme Court judge.

Last week, JSC said it had received 13 applicants for the position of CJ and shortlisted ten.

Those in the running to replace David Maraga include Justice Said Chitembwe, Prof Patricia Mbote, Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Dr Wekesa Moni, and Alice Yano.

8 candidates have been shortlisted for the Supreme court judges position: Justice Said Chitembwe, Justice Martha Koome, Justice M’inoti Kathurima, Justice Nduma Nderi, Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Justice Joseph Sergon and Alice Yano.

The public has until March 3 to give views on the shortlisted candidates.

Read: 13 Seek To Replace Maraga, Current Supreme Court Judges Decline To Apply For Position

Kenya’s 15th CJ David Maraga retired on January 11 and handed over to Mwilu.

This was following a case filed by lawyer Isaiah Mwongela, who accused Mwilu of abuse of office.

She is also accused of improperly benefiting from Ksh12 million loan from collapsed Imperial Bank.

Speaking during his official retirement ceremony, the former president of the supreme court urged Kenyans to support members of the judiciary and for the country to invest in a strong, independent judiciary.

“Today, I want to assure the entire nation that I leave behind a strong Judiciary, a professional and enthusiastic corps of judges and judicial officers as well as staff who are deeply committed to the administration of justice,” Maraga said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu