Lawyer Elizabeth Koki’s Househelp Confirms Hearing Screams on Night She Died

Lawyer Elizabeth Koki’s househelp has shed light on the events that led to the discovery of the former’s remains at their Syokimau home.

The domestic worker, whose name has been withheld by the police, told investigators that on the night Koki died, she was home by 8 pm and was an hour later joined by the prime suspect in the murder, Christian Kadima Mwambay.

The househelp left the two in the sitting room and took Koki’s two children to bed.

At around 10.30 pm, she told investigators, she heard screams coming from her boss’s room but did not bother to find out what was happening. She had in the past witnessed Koki and Kadima get into heated arguments.

Read: Lawyer Elizabeth Koki Died Of Suffocation – Autopsy Report

The next morning, Koki did not leave for work by 7 am as was norm, prompting her employee to check up on her.

At around 10 am, the househelp discovered Koki’s lifeless body in her bedroom. Kadima was nowhere to be found.

According to Athi-River DCI boss Vincent Kipkorir who spoke to the Standard, the suspect who is yet to record his statement and the deceased fought over pictures that she found in his phone.

A fight ensued when she demanded to check his phone.

Read Also: Murder Suspect Christian Kadima To be Held For 14 Days As Police Probe Koki’s Death

On Tuesday, government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Koki died of suffocation and had bruises around her mouth consistent with a gag.

Kadima will remain in custody for 14 days as police seek to establish his identity. He allegedly has a Nigerian passport but purports to be Congolese of South African descent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu