Lawyer Elizabeth Koki Died Of Suffocation – Autopsy Report

Lawyer Elizabeth Koki died of suffocation, Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor has revealed.

According to the pathologist, the deceased also suffered bruises on the mouth consistent with a gag.

“She was suffocated to death,” Dr Oduor’s report read in part.

In custody is a Congolese national, Christian Kadima Mwambay who was last seen with the lawyer at her Syokimau home. He is being held at the Mlolongo Police Station for 14 days as police probe the matter further.

Police said that the deceased and the suspect were in a heated argument before he left the home for the capital.

But according to Kadima, Koki fell from the bed, hitting her head. She was unconscious by the time he left in her car for a meeting with an unidentified friend.

He is said to have explained to the friend what had transpired and later booked a room at a lodging within the city. It is here DCI detectives caught up with him.

“Detectives have finally arrested Christian Mwambay Kadima, who has been on the run since the wee hours of the morning, following the gruesome murder of a prominent city lawyer,” DCI boss George Kinoti said via Twitter.

Kadima is allegedly a wanted man in South Africa for assaulting a woman by the name Miranda Jacobs.

“An application is hereby made for the issue of a warrant for the arrest of Eloges Christian Kadima on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm there being from information taken upon oath a reasonable suspicion that he/she committed the alleged offence on June 24, 2017 in Johannesburg,” a police report from South Africa reads.

