Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Under Probe by LSK For Practicing Without License

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta is under investigation by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) amid claims that he has been practicing law without a license.

According to the society, the relevant tribunal will submit a complaint once the investigations are complete and adequate evidence has been collected.

“We note that there are allegations of the advocate (Ombeta) having practiced without a practicing certificate for the first part of the year and as far back as last year. The allegations are being investigated and when sufficient evidence is collected, a formal complaint against the advocate will be lodged with the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal,” LSK CEO Florence Muturi said.

The declaration came after some social media users alleged that the lawyer’s practicing certificate was classified as inactive.

His status was inactive as of May 1, 2023.

Kenyans accused LSK with conspiring with the lawyer to have his certificate renewed.

However, the LSK claims that Ombeta began the process of getting his practicing license back in January and has been following the prescribed process since then.

YOU CANNOT PUT ME DOWN.

The place of work is Ombeta & ASSOCIATES. Practising Year 2023, Practising Status Active Physical address: STANDARD STREET, LORHO HOUSE, 2nd Flr Floor, Door , Ombeta & ASSOCIATES. Postal address: P.O. Box 42498 ,Nairobi.

Ombeta’s application was authorized, Muturi explained, on the condition that he made any necessary back fees and other payments by March 7.

She continued by saying that even though the lawyer paid for the certificate on May 1, their system automatically activates the member on May 2.

“The application was tabled before the council on 26th January 2023 and approved. The advocate was notified, by letter on 2nd February, 2023… The advocate paid for his practicing certificate on 1st May, 2023 at 4.36 pm and was issued a receipt, via the portal, on the same date,” she said.

