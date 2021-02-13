Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack

Renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has been rushed to the Nairobi Hospital after suffering from a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter, Ombeta revealed his status saying that he had suffered a heart attack due to cholesterol according to his doctors.

“In Nairobi hospital. Got an attack. Reason, Cholesterol. Can you believe that? Yet it is true,” he wrote.

In nairobi hospital. Got an attack.

Reason: CHOLESTEROL.

CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT?

Yet, it is true.

Ombeta who has been the lead lawyer for the accused in the Willie Kimani murder had also tested positive for COVID-19 in December forcing the case to be adjourned.

Ombeta is the defense lawyer for Fredrick Leliman and Stephen Cheburet, the first and second accused in the case.

The court heard that the lawyer was in contact with a Malindi client who has also contracted the virus.

In October, Kimani’s murder trial was again postponed after one of the suspects contracted the novel virus.

Justice Lessit then heard that the second accused, who was remanded at Kamiti Maximum prison, was undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Cheburet was charged with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri in 2016.

Lawyer Kimani, Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016.

Their bodies were retrieved a week later from Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post, stashed in gunny bags.

