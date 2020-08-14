Lawyer Attempting To Secure Release Of Suspected Electronic Money Fraudsters Arrested Over Bribery

A lawyer was on Thursday arrested by DCI detectives as he tried to secure the release of five suspects of electronic fraud.

Antony Kirunyu Karoki, a practicing advocate at Karoki & Co. Advocates was nabbed by Kasarani sleuths as he attempted to bribe the Investigating Officer with Sh900,000.

According to the DCI, the money that was in Sh1,000 denominations has been processed by Scenes of Crime personnel and kept as exhibit.

The suspect is in custody and will be charged with several offenses under the Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016 and the Penal Code.

The other five suspects namely; Samuel Githinji Njenga, Wilson Mugo Githinji, James Gitonga Maina, John Ngotho Kariuki and Ian Mbogo Kamau, were apprehended within Pavab apartments in Kasarani on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in electronic money fraud.

They were found in possession of 1,720 unregistered Safaricom lines, 429 Airtel lines, five handsets and five laptops.

“Acting on a tip off from members of the public, DCI Detectives based at Kasarani have today arrested five individuals within Pavab apartments on suspicion of engaging in Electronic Money Fraud,” DCI tweeted.

Then DCI said on social media that all the suspects were in lawful custody as they assist the police in investigations.

They were set to be arraigned on Thursday.

Meanwhile, wanted suspected conman John Ng’ethe Mwaura was on Thursday released on Sh500,000 bond or Sh200,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on 19th August, 2020 for consolidation.

